Study: Obesity rates among children have increased during the pandemic

BURLINGTON. Vt. (WFFF) – Obesity rates among children have increased during the pandemic, according to a study published online by AAP – Pediatrics.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says it’s a concerning trend. He said physical inactivity and poor nutrition lead to four chronic diseases that account for about 57% of deaths in Vermont. Obesity worsens outcomes from COVID-19 and having obesity is linked to impaired immune function. Dr. Levine believes a return to a pre pandemic life will be the answer.

“Not being at home, sitting at a computer, and being more sanitary but being active in your classroom, having the benefit of physical education classes and sports activities,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine said teachers are also noticing the rates of weight problems going up in their school classes.