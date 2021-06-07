Stuck truck blocks Smugglers’ Notch for more than 4 hours

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WFFF) — Smugglers’ Notch in Cambridge reopened to traffic Sunday night after a truck got stuck and blocked it for over four hours.

Vermont State Police say that Kyle Shepherd, 33, of Revere, Massachusetts was the driver. He apparently tried to maneuver his tractor-trailer rig through the rocks several times before getting stuck at 2:30 p.m.

Troopers wrote that Shepherd saw, but chose to ignore, the signs posted on Route 108 about big rigs not being allowed to pass through the notch. A towing service removed the trailer and re-opened the road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police gave Shepherd a traffic ticket worth $2,347. They cited him for impeding the flow of traffic through the notch with a prohibited commercial vehicle.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire