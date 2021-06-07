Stuck truck blocks Smugglers’ Notch for more than 4 hours

Vermont State Police say that Kyle Shepherd, 33, of Revere, Massachusetts was the driver. He apparently tried to maneuver his tractor-trailer rig through the rocks several times before getting stuck at 2:30 p.m.

Troopers wrote that Shepherd saw, but chose to ignore, the signs posted on Route 108 about big rigs not being allowed to pass through the notch. A towing service removed the trailer and re-opened the road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police gave Shepherd a traffic ticket worth $2,347. They cited him for impeding the flow of traffic through the notch with a prohibited commercial vehicle.