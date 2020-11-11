St. Albans juvenile accused of making explosive device

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WFFF) — St. Albans Police arrested a juvenile male for possessing an explosive device on Monday night.

Local police were assisted by the FBI and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad in investigating the incident after receiving a report that an individual was making and possessing explosive devices at a home on Swanton Road.

They were also assisted by ATF, Customs and Border Patrol, AmCare, and the St. Albans City and Town Fire Departments.

The juvenile male will be in Franklin County Court on November 10.

The case investigation is ongoing, and no further information is currently available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Police Department.

LATEST STORIES