Southern Vermont sees record snowfall in December

LUDLOW, Vt. (WFFF) — In Southern Vermont, snowfall began just before midnight Wednesday and continued Thursday, pilling up several feet in a matter of hours.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says it is one of the biggest December storms in history. While some areas received 18 to 30 inches, Det. Sgt. Richard King with Ludlow Police Department says the town saw an excess of 44 inches.

“This is incredible. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Jerry Scheumann, who isn’t a stranger to snow.

“I’ve been living here in New England for seven, eight years now, and Central Minnesota for 30 years before then. So, this is incredible,” said Scheumann.

Early Thursday morning the Ludlow resident and his wife woke up to more than 30 inches of snow outside their window. Sgt. King says he’s never seen this much snow this soon in December.

“There’s just so much snow in such a short period of time. Road crews are just working around the clock.”

King says road crews will likely work a 24-hour shift to ensure roads are clear. “We got quite a few calls for slide-offs minor motor vehicle accidents,” he said.

Additionally, the fire department had a few carbon monoxide alarms due to snow buildup on vents and furnaces. “If you don’t have to be a stay at home. It’s just the safest place to be,” King said.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says while the bulk of the storm is over the roads could still be slick, so plan ahead, reduce your speed and take your time.

As for one Vermonter, he isn’t too mad about his snow-covered yard.