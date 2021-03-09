South Burlington chef cooks up comfort food during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – Chef Jonathan Davis has been cooking since he was a child. Last March, his restaurant inside the Davis Studio in South Burlington was closed due to the pandemic.

“When COVID started, we very quickly had to change direction and I made the decision to temporarily close and put everyone on furlough,” Davis said.

Months later he launched a new business, called Pie Society.

“My grandmas have a deep passion for making pie, and experiencing in that in my youth making that was very satisfying,” Chef Davis said.

Davis said he’s always had an obsession with making pies, and knew it would be the perfect comfort food during these times.

“Food is my love language, and being able to share that with people during a trying time was very powerful,” he said.

Davis makes about 100 pies a week, and the flavors are always different.

“It’s hard for me to get sick of pie because there’s so many things you can do with it especially when you open it up to the savory realm,” Davis said.

He said his family are his biggest supporters, and are always there to taste test his newest creations.

“My poor family, my mother and father have to sometimes turn down pies. They have eaten so many pies,” Davis said.

His pies range from sweet to savory, but Chef Davis said there was one pie everyone rushed to get during the pandemic.

“Chicken pot pie, that is something I think everyone finds a lot of comfort in,” Davis said.

Davis makes pies every Thursday and Friday. They are available for pickup at two locations.