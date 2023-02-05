SOMERSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old snowmobiler crashed into a tree in Somerset, Vermont, and was taken to a nearby medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the crash happened around 1:06 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old driver was going around 40 MPH on a trail before losing control and crashing into a tree head-on. They sustained injuries to their upper body including chest and rib pain. Police say Wilmington Fire and Rescue assisted in finding the injured driver. They were taken to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center for their injuries.

Deerfield Valley Rescue and A-Z Snowmobiles also assisted Vermont State Police.