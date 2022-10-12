BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will be hosting town halls on Wednesday with high school kids. The meetings are set to take place at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School.

The goal of the town halls is to answer questions and address issues that matter to teenagers. Sanders says it’s more important than ever to listen to young people, and that he knows Vermont students have ideas about how the country can move forward.

“It is more important than ever to listen to young people,” Sanders said. “If we are to address the myriad crises facing our communities, we must listen to and work with the next generation. I know our Vermont students have ideas about how we can move forward as a country, and I very much look forward to these discussions.”

In addition to the student town meetings, Sanders will make several visits across the state on Wednesday. The Senator will meet with veterans at the Dodge House, the Bennington Veterans Outreach Center, and the Vermont Veterans’ Home. He will also meet with healthcare professionals at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Battenkill Valley Health Center.