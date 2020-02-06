Secretary of State: Vermont primary won’t repeat Iowa caucus issues

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott smiles at the ballot booth for his own election in Vermont in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — In response to the fiasco at the Iowa Democratic Caucus, Vermont’s Secretary of State insists that none of Iowa’s electoral problems will repeat on Super Tuesday.

“Vermont voters should feel confident in the integrity and security of our elections,” says Jim Condos, “and should have confidence in the deliberate process in which our elections are conducted.”

Voters in Iowa caucus to choose their candidates in groups. Results were counted with a new, untested, and proprietary electronic app. Democratic Party members organized and administered the caucus itself.

According to Condos, the Vermont Democratic Primary differs on these three main points. For example, Vermont’s March 3 primary is a traditional, private, individual ballot.

Condos says trained election officials and city clerks run the Vermont primary. While the Iowa Democratic Party ran the caucus, the office of the Secretary of State runs Vermont’s primary.

Finally, Condos says, all votes are cast on paper ballots to ensure the integrity of the process. Any recount or audit is backed up with a paper trail that’s sealed for nearly two years after primary day.

“No phone apps are used,” says Condos.

According to the Secretary of State, Vermont ranked no. 1 in the country for elections administration by MIT.

