Scott vetoes raising age of juvenile offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have raised the age of juvenile offenders and keep identifying information confidential related to their initial arrest or charge.

The bill proposed to raise the age of a juvenile to under 20 years old.

Scott said in his veto letter on Thursday night that he had concerns with giving “young adults protections meant for juveniles, without adequate tools or systems in place.”

“In addition to ongoing housing challenges, programs designed and implemented for children under 18 are often not appropriate for those over 18,” the governor wrote.

Scott said he was not blaming the Legislature or judiciary for these gaps and said all three branches of government need to focus on the issue “if we are going to provide the combination of accountability, tools, and services needed to ensure justice and give young offenders a second chance.”