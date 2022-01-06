Scott highlights pandemic impact on children in Vermont

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, schools have had to transition between different models of learning. Kids lost months of in-person learning, which also meant losing opportunities to develop social skills and time to see peers.

In his State of the State address, Vermont Governor Phil Scott said that he heard directly from students about the impacts of hybrid learning. He said he found that the students were lonely and depressed, even noting students sent to the ER for mental health needs.

One student asked him to “bring back some enjoyable activities so students look forward to going to school.”

That’s why Scott announced that the Agency of Education, Department of Mental Health and schools are “putting $285 million in recovery dollars to work to address social, emotional and educational gaps.” He also said that he will propose changes to the Childcare Financial Assistance program to increase access to quality care and learning as well as build on their current goal of universal afterschool and summer programs.

“Through our Summer Matters initiative, we added 30,000 more summer camp slots and about 240 more weeks of programming,” he said. “We will do it again because we should be offering these opportunities to young Vermonters year-round.”

Scott also shared thanks for all teachers, parents, school nurses, and administrators continuing through the hardships of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10