Scott expected to announce end of COVID restrictions Monday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce he is lifting Vermont’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday.

Scott said Sunday on Twitter that the state was close to reaching his goal of an 80 percent vaccination rate for Vermonters age 12 and older.

We’re at 79.9% — just 332 more to go to reach our threshold of 80% of the eligible population vaccinated!



What better way to put us over the top than stopping by one of Vermont’s beautiful state parks and getting your vaccine while enjoying all the have to offer! pic.twitter.com/a4gx2HH4A9 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 13, 2021

The Biden administration is taking notice. In response to Scott’s tweet, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain noted Vermont will be the first state with an 80 percent vaccination rate.

“It looks like today will be the day when VT tops 80% of everyone 12+ with at least one shot, the first state in the country to do it!

Yes, Vermont is a small state — but even so, the fact that they have gone more than a week without a single COVID death, and have only 2 people hospitalized due to COVID in the state — is a sign of how an aggressive vaccination effort can make a HUGE difference!”

In response, Scott tweeted that Vermont will continue making the vaccine available to anyone who needs it.