Scott expected to announce end of COVID restrictions Monday

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce he is lifting Vermont’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday.

Scott said Sunday on Twitter that the state was close to reaching his goal of an 80 percent vaccination rate for Vermonters age 12 and older.

The Biden administration is taking notice. In response to Scott’s tweet, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain noted Vermont will be the first state with an 80 percent vaccination rate.

It looks like today will be the day when VT tops 80% of everyone 12+ with at least one shot, the first state in the country to do it!

Yes, Vermont is a small state — but even so, the fact that they have gone more than a week without a single COVID death, and have only 2 people hospitalized due to COVID in the state — is a sign of how an aggressive vaccination effort can make a HUGE difference!”

In response, Scott tweeted that Vermont will continue making the vaccine available to anyone who needs it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire