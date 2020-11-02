Scott and Zuckerman squaring off in Vermont Governor’s race

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont is one of only two states with a two-year term for governor, and the seat is up for grabs. Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is hoping to win a third term, while Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is hoping for an upset.

One of the main issues facing Vermonters is the high cost of living and doing business in the state. According to Forbes, the cost of doing business in Vermont is 12% above the national average. High housing costs and people leaving the state are major areas of concern. Rebuilding the economy is a problem both candidates want to focus on if they win the seat.

“We need those businesses to be in place to help in the economic recovery and that is going to be so important,” Scott said,. That is why we have to provide assistance and resources so they can survive for the next few months.”

Zuckerman proposes to make the wealthiest Vermonters, those who make more than $250,000 a year, contribute more to the state’s economy. “Now is the time for you to put resources into our economy to help build us out of this pandemic,” he said.

If elected, both candidates know that the pandemic will continue to be their main focus.

“For me the pandemic comes first but again the everyday wheels of government need to continue to turn. We have to protect the most vulnerable in other aspects as well,” Scott said.

Zuckerman said he would keep Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine in his administration as well as others.

“I would immediately converse with and work with the current administration, folks like Dr. Levine, to keep him on and what member’s of the team would stay on to create a COVID task force,” he said. “I would also work with the legislature to create and investment economy to put money in to the hands of working Vermonters.”

Access to broadband internet across the state is a problem brougght to the forefront inVermont by the pandemic. Scott said it would be expensive to remedy and will require the federal government needs to step in.

Zuckerman said he would like to see Vermont invest more in broadband, and he would like to create broadband hubs around the state.

