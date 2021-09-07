Sanders touts reconciliation bill to Vermonters at Labor Day town hall

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — Hot off the heels of a Midwest tour, Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders spent time in his own backyard this weekend talking the ins and outs of the federal budget proposal to Vermonters. Hundreds came out to the Middlebury Green for the Labor Day town hall.

Sanders calls the bill the most consequential piece of legislation in modern history for working Americans. “If we do not allow demagogues to divide us up based on the color of our skin or where we were born or our sexual orientation or our religion,” he said. “If we are prepared to stand together and look these problems in the eye, not only can we solve them, we can move this county and this world to a better place.”

As Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders has a pivotal role in crafting the proposal. He says it will fund the expansion of child care, health care, and climate initiatives. He says it will make community college tuition-free, extend the $300 per month child tax credit, and create a “civilian climate course.”

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch also spoke out in support. “It’s about the confidence that ‘you know what’, we’re entitled to have a government that pursues policies to achieve our aspirations to be good neighbors, create strong families, and build strong communities,” he said. “That’s what this is fundamentally about.”

The proposal has garnered criticism and backlash from many Republicans who say it will just pile more onto the nation’s growing debt. “But we have the majority,” Sanders said. “We are damn well prepared to use that majority to do what has to be done.”

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire