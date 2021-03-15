Sanders to hold virtual COVID town hall Monday for Vermont students

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to hear from students throughout the Green Mountain State about life during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s holding an online town hall meeting Monday night.

In an email, Sanders’ office says the “Coping During COVID” forum will be about the social, emotional, and mental health challenges of the last year. Nine high school students will join him for a panel discussion. Following that, education and health leaders will take questions from any students who register for the event ahead of time.

The virtual town hall starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday. If you’re a student and you’d like to ask a question, you can register online. Anyone interested can watch the forum on YouTube.

