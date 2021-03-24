Sanders not comfortable with Twitter’s Trump ban

Vermont News

by: John Lynch, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

Bernie Sanders (Credit: AP)

(WTRF) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that he was not “particularly comfortable” with Twitter banning former President Donald Trump.

Sanders, a former presidential candidate, said on the “The Ezra Klein Show” that Trump was “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.”

Even so, the Independent senator doesn’t “feel particularly comfortable” with tech companies having so much power.

Sanders said social media sites shouldn’t allow “hate speech and conspiracy theories” on their platforms and that the internet shouldn’t be used for “authoritarian purposes and insurrection.”

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account in January, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The former president plans to launch his own social media platform in two to three months.

