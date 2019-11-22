Sale pending on Sugarbush Ski Resort

WARREN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A widely popular Vermont ski resort is up for sale at the start of ski season.

Win Smith, the current owner, said he wants to sell for three reasons: industry consolidation, climate change, and the high cost of doing business in Vermont.

The pending sale of Sugarbush is going to Alterra Mountain Company. The Colorado-based company already owns Stratton Mountain and other ski resorts.

At a community forum this week, frequent skiers said they have their concerns about the revenue model under Alterra.

“What we’ve generated here through season pass sales, Quad Pass, has stayed at Sugarbush, and now we have to share with their collection,” skier Janet Richards said. “And decisions are going to be made. Sugarbush can make its case every year, what it wants, what it needs, but ultimately, the decision is going to be made in Denver.”

Smith said he will stay on as president but also Sugarbush’s chief operating partner. The resort’s entire employee team will also remain in place.

Alterra’s purchase of the resort is expected to close in January.