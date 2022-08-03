MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Vermont Council on Rural Development announced the recipients for its 2022 Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award. Both awards are chances to recognize the hard work that goes into, and lives in, Vermont’s rural communities.

The awards will both be handed out at the council’s annual Vermont Community Leadership Summit, which this year is set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Lifetime Leadership Award recipients include former Champlain Housing Trust CEO Brenda Torphy and former Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Sarah Carpenter. The Community Leadership Award goes to Pam Parsons, Executive Director of Northern Tier Center for Health.

“Brenda Torpy, Sarah Carpenter, and Pam Parsons have had a transformational impact on their communities and beyond,” said VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe in a release on Wednesday. “They have used their exceptional talents to support their communities, neighbors, and people all across Vermont. It is an honor to recognize these great leaders.”

The awards are annually presented to people and organizations that provide community services to rural areas of Vermont. Lifetime Leadership awards are given less frequently, but follow the same principles.

The 2022 leadership summit will be held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Presentations at 10 a.m. will be followed by breakout sessions where those who pay a visit can meet with leaders across Vermont’s rural landscape. Registration costs $50 per person. The day also includes a BBQ lunch, and an ice cream party to close things out.