Results from Vermont primaries incoming

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — One of Vermont’s most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, will once again represent his party in the November general election when he seeks re-election. On Tuesday, the 73-year-old Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, defeated Ralph “Carajou” Corbo, of Wallingford, to secure the nomination.

During his years in the House, Welch has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters. Welch says he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces what he calls the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to democracy, and issues of racial justice.

In other races, a Democratic political newcomer and the Republican candidate who ran for governor in 2014 are going to be facing off in the November General Election to be Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.

Democrat Molly Gray, an assistant Vermont attorney general, won her party’s primary Tuesday, defeating the president of the state Senate, Tim Ashe. She will face Republican businessman Scott Milne. Milne topped six GOP candidates to win the nomination.

The lieutenant governor’s office is an open seat because Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is running for governor against the incumbent Republican Phil Scott.

LATEST STORIES