Recent rainfall makes Vermont’s blueberry season even better

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WFFF) — It is peak blueberry season, and people are flocking to Pelkey’s Blueberries. It’s a chance to get together once again, but that’s not all.

“Because of the rain and then we had the hot weather that ripened them up,” said owner William Pelkey. “Then the rain swelled them up and they came out perfect.”

Pelkey said they see at least 1,000 people come to pick blueberries a week. This year the blueberries are exceptionally large. “Usually, you get a few in the beginning that are large on a bush, maybe 10 or 12 that are big guys,” Pelkey said. “But this year you have entire bushes loaded with big berries.”

Bonnie Huizenga came to pick blueberries with her granddaughters. “They just fall in your hand,” she said. “I just pulled one out now and this is like the average size and it’s really big.”

She freezes most of them and uses them in the winter. “I’ve made blueberry muffins and sometimes we make pies and smoothies,” Huizenga said.

Mary Contompasis comes every year. “I am here with my girlfriends, bringing all our kids for years and years,” she said. “And we still come even though our kids are all grown up.”