‘Real Men Wear Pink’ encourages men to aid fight against breast cancer

Vermont News

by: Abi Caswell

Posted: / Updated:

(WFFF) — Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign from the American Cancer Society that helps bring awareness to communities about breast cancer.

This particular campaign encourages men to join the conversation and help for the fight against breast cancer. 

Real Men Wear Pink is hosting many different events throughout the month across Vermont. All through October, the Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort, sells pink lady eclairs from the pastry case, with 100% of the proceeds for the American Cancer Society. 

Stay tuned for other events across Vermont hosted by the Real Men Wear Pink. If you would like to donate to Real Men Wear Pink or would like more information, you can click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report