Push to override paid family leave veto fails in VT

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — In Vermont, democratic leaders failed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a paid family leave bill.

Scott said he vetoed the bill because the tax burden to pay for it was too high.

When passed by the House, it was 11 votes short of a two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. A second effort on Thursday also fell short by just one vote.

The bill guaranteed up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave.

