Proposed bill would require free meals in all VT public schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Lunch shaming could soon become a thing of the past in Vermont.

The legislature is considering a bill that would require the state’s public schools to make breakfast and lunch available to students at no charnge.

The bill, if passed and signed by Gov. Phil Scott, would also require schools to buy at least 20 percent of all food from local Vermont producers by 2022.

School districts would be able to use federal funding to pay for the free lunch programs, but if that’s not enough, the districts would have to make up the difference.

Districts would be given five years to fully implement the free meal program.