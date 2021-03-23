Proposed $100 million relief bill goes to Vermont House this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – This week, the Vermont House of Representatives will take up a $100 million COVID-19 relief bill. $80 million of that would come from the latest round of Federal relief passed earlier this month.

The Vermont Senate made several changes to the original bill, making additional investments in mortgage assistance, summer meals, broadband and education.

Governor Phil Scott has questioned why the bill was drafted before the U.S. Treasury provides guidance on how the federal funds can be spent, and today, Senate Appropriations Chair Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia) responded.

“Our view was that now is the time to move forward,” Kitchel said. “It takes time to set these programs up, and the more time we have to plan and get them operational, the better.”

On Friday, the Vermont Senate released details on the additional investments, which include:

Economic Development and Security

$5 million in mortgage assistance to Vermont homeowners to prevent foreclosure

$5.5 million for summer meals for school children

$0.5 million for continued microbusiness grants through local community action agencies

Broadband

$1.8 million to assist the newly created Communication Union Districts (CUDs) with technical support, preconstruction and engineering costs in order to expand broadband access

$5 million for broadband and connectivity programs including extension of the broadband subsidy program

Workforce Development

$1.4 million to address an acute nursing shortage by supporting an LPN partnership program between VTC and Vermont nursing homes

$3 million to the Vermont State Colleges and $1 million UVM to provide courses or certification programs to help over 2000 Vermonters improve workforce skills

Education