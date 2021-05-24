Private K-6 school planned for former Green Mountain College campus in Poultney

In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 photograph, a Green Mountain College sign is on display among the goods to be sold at an auction at the school in Poultney, Vt. The school closed in May and now the town that hosted it for 185 years is awaiting to hear what will become of the campus. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

POULTNEY, Vt. (WFFF) – The owners of the former Green Mountain College in Poultney plan to open a new school on part of the campus, according to the Rutland Herald.

Raj and Dhanee Bhakta plan to launch the Green Mountain Community School this fall for kindergarten through sixth grade. The couple is also seeking recognition from the Vermont Agency of Education as an independent school.

Green Mountain College closed its doors two years ago amid declining enrollment and financial losses. Raj Bhakta, the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey in Shoreham, bought the campus last August at a bankruptcy auction for $4,550,000 with plans to develop an agricultural school there.