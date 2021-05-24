Private K-6 school planned for former Green Mountain College campus in Poultney

POULTNEY, Vt. (WFFF) – The owners of the former Green Mountain College in Poultney plan to open a new school on part of the campus, according to the Rutland Herald.
Raj and Dhanee Bhakta plan to launch the Green Mountain Community School this fall for kindergarten through sixth grade. The couple is also seeking recognition from the Vermont Agency of Education as an independent school.
Green Mountain College closed its doors two years ago amid declining enrollment and financial losses. Raj Bhakta, the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey in Shoreham, bought the campus last August at a bankruptcy auction for $4,550,000 with plans to develop an agricultural school there.