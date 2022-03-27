Pownal, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Pownal Fire Department reported on Facebook Saturday that they have lost firefighter and safety officer Mark Atherton. According to fire officials, Atherton was a long-time member of the department.

The Bennington Rural Fire Station, among other local departments, took to social media Saturday night to send their thoughts and prayers out to Pownal Fire and Rescue. The untimely loss is being felt by all in the Bennington County fire community.

No cause of death has been released at this time. Services had not been announced as of Sunday morning.