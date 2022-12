FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

VERMONT (NEWS10) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced the closures of multiple train routes from Amtrak.

With potentially severe weather in the forecast for Friday leading into Saturday, and trees potentially falling with high winds, Amtrak has cancelled the Ethan Allen Express, as well as the Vermonter services on Friday.

Both trains will come into Vermont on Thursday but will not run on Friday. Weather permitting, both trains will be back in service on Saturday.