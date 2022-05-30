SALISBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – On May 30, around 1:13 a.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the Moosalamoo Campground in Salisbury for a report that Leon Forrest, 56, of Leicester, Vermont, was following and threatening people. Police say Forrest threatened to kill Leslie Karzmarczyk, 56, and Robert Karzmarczyk, 55, of Port Henry, as well as two children.

Forrest then drove a car in a reckless manner while following the four victims, according to police. When Forrest lost sight of the victims, he allegedly searched several campsites, waking the other campers in an attempt to locate them.

While speaking with Forrest, Troopers say they detected signs of impairment. Forrest refused to be screened, police said, and he was placed under arrest and taken to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Charged:

Four counts of aggravated stalking

Four counts of criminal threatening

Grossly negligent operation

Four counts of reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

After he was processed, Forrest was put in the Marble Valley Correctional Facility with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. No injuries resulted from this incident.