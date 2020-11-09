Poll finds Vermonters distrust mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — With more Democrats voting by mail than Republicans in this year’s election, according to Politico, President Donald Trump’s team has launched a full-on legal battle to question the integrity of those votes.

The Trump campaign says that millions of “illegal votes” were cast in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. “We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof and it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land,” said Trump.

Even so, judges in Georgia and Michigan have already dismissed the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to stop ballot counting in Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. On the legal kerfuffle, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, whose department oversaw the state’s election process, said in a statement:

“The President and his team have failed to produce any real evidence demonstrating voter fraud, which is why many of his lawsuits attempting to halt the counting of legitimately cast ballots have been tossed by the courts,” Condos said. “Every state has different processes and procedures governing the receipt and counting of ballots, including ballots from American voters serving overseas in our military. The elections process does not end the second the polls close on election night, and election officials around the country are following applicable state law to receive and count any ballots legitimately cast by voters that meet the criteria for those votes to count.”

Mail-in ballots have been a part of the election processes in several states for several years, and President Trump himself votes by mail in the state of Florida. Will they be a mainstream part of the voting process in the future? NEWS10’s sister station WFFF in the Champlain Valley asked its viewers about their faith in the voting system. Here what they said:

I trust mail-in voting results will be accurate across the nation: 35.6% said Yes

55.9% said N

8.5% said they weren’t sure I would like to see mail-in voting become a voting norm in future elections: 33.9% said Yes

59.3% said No

6.8% said they weren’t sure I think the nation’s current voting system needs to be changed: 62.7% said Yes 27.1% said No 10.2% said they weren’t sure

