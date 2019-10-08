Police shoot, kill man who allegedly fired into Rutland Police Department and drove away

RUTLAND, Vt (NEWS10) — Police officers in Rutland, Vermont shot and killed a man they say fired shots at the Rutland City Police Department building Tuesday morning then drove off.

The man killed in the officer involved shooting has been identified as Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland.

Vermont State Police say Louras drove by the police station around 5:30 a.m. and fired several shots into the front entrance and drove away. No one was injured.

Police spotted the vehicle around 7:00 a.m. and began to pursue. A firefight broke out between the suspect and police, during which the suspect was hit. No civilians or officers were injured in the gunfire.

The Vermont State Police learned that a man’s body was discovered off of Vermont Route 53, also known as Lake Dunmore Road, in Salisbury. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide, along with potential links to the subsequent shooting at the Rutland Police Department and events occuring in a parking lot off Evelyn Street near the railroad tracks downtown.

The Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. Their names are expected to be released Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The name of the man found in Salisbury will be released following notification of his family and further investigation.

The Vermont State Police responded to the scene to continue the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Anyone who may have information about the incident, including and photos or videos, should contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.