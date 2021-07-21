Police: Pownal man charged with DUI after crashing into home, fleeing scene

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a home Tuesday night near the intersection of Vermont Route 346 and North Pownal Road.

Two people and their dogs were inside the home at the time of the crash. The couple and one of their dogs received non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and failed to stop before hitting the home.

“Several witnesses called in that the male operator fled the scene and was running away from the scene of the crash,” Vermont State Police Sgt. Seth Loomis said. “Witnesses who lived in the area chased down the operator, who was identified as Robert Viori, of Pownal, and troopers took him into custody.”

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Viori was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated assault, and other charges. He was held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt. and was arraigned on Wednesday.