PANTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are currently searching for a missing 25-year-old from Panton, Vermont. Police say Colby Johnson was last seen leaving his residence around 11 a.m. to go to a local store in Addison County but never returned home.

Image via Vermont State Police

Police describe Johnson as 6’2″, and 185 pounds. They say he has short blonde hair and green eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with dark blue jeans and navy blue slip-on sneakers. Police say Johnson was accompanied by his dog, a German Shepard named “Koko.” Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.