EDEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating two separate cases of bodies found in the woods. Investigators were at the scene Wednesday in the town of Eden.

One body was found Wednesday morning, and the other was found in the afternoon. The two have not been identified.

The discovery comes amid the search for two missing men from western Massachusetts, including one from Pittsfield. Jahim Solomon and Eric White, both 21, went missing while traveling through Vermont.

Police said they disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

“We have some suspects in mind, but again, we also have a lot of persons of interest,” VSP Criminal Division Commander Maj. Dan Trudeau said. “It can be hard to define what a person of interest is. You may think it’s one thing; I may think it’s a different thing. It depends on the type of case, too. But there are people we certainly want to talk to. There’s a number that we have not, or we’ve gotten very limited cooperation.”