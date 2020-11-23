Police: Highgate assault suspects allegedly impersonated game wardens

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WFFF) — Authorities in Vermont are looking for two men they say assaulted a homeowner in Highgate while impersonating state game wardens.

Vermont State Police say the pair woke the owner of a home Lamkin Street shortly after 3:30 a.m., choked him, and pointed a gun at him. The suspects were wearing face masks, dark jackets, and camouflage pants, police said, and were allegedly impersonating Vermont Fish and Game officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police, St. Albans barracks.