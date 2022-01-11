Photos released as search continues for Bennington hit-and-run suspect

Photos released by the Bennington Police Department as part of their investigation to a hit-and-run at Walmart

BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department has released photos of the suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot in Bennington. Investigators are looking to identify the vehicle and operator in the photos.

Photos released by the Bennington Police Department as part of their investigation to a hit-and-run at Walmar

Photos released by the Bennington Police Department as part of their investigation to a hit-and-run at Walmar

On January 10 around 2:45 p.m., Bennington Police and Bennington Rescue Personnel responded to the Walmart parking lot for a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. It was further reported that the vehicle involved fled the crash scene.

The driver is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set man. Police said he stopped his vehicle, exited it and tried to lift the elderly female off of the ground. The man, who was unable to lift her, dropped her back onto the ground, returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Bennington Rescue transported the woman to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone that was leaving the Bennington Walmart that witnessed the crash or may have information about the crash can contact Sgt. Stemp or Det. Sgt. Burnham at (802) 442-1030.