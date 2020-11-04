Peter Welch easily wins reelection to Vermont’s US House seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch has been reelected to the post he has won every two years since 2006.
During his years in the House, the 73-year-old Welch has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters. Welch defeated Republican Miriam Berry, a registered nurse from Essex Junction who was making her first run for public office.
Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden captured Vermont’s three electoral votes, topping Republican President Donald Trump in the state. Vermont’s Republican governor, Phil Scott, is up for reelection against Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. Scott said he voted for Biden.
