Parents arrested after child’s death

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police arrested two parents following the death of their infant, Leo Cushing, in August. After an autopsy, the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington identified the cause of death as subdural hemorrhage to the brain. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials responded to a home on Highgate Road in Swanton four months ago. They say 28-year old Stephanie Gero caused injuries to the 1-month-old prior to his death. Troopers say 36-year old Matthew Cushing was in the shower. They say he knew Gero was not supposed to be left alone with the baby.

The parents were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Gero is charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with death resulting. Cushing also faces a cruelty to a child with death resulting charge.

Authorities say no further information is available, but the affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public on Thursday, following Stephanie Gero’s arraignment.