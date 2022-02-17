KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two people have been accused of leaving their child unattended in their car while they went skiing at Killington Resort. The Killington Police Department said Katelynn Brent, 21, of Hampton, New York and Cory Ahern, 29, both work at the resort.

On February 8, police were called to an unknown parking lot located somewhere within the Killington Resort for a report of a child being left alone in a car while the parents were allegedly skiing. A short time later, police found the vehicle traveling on East Mountain Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said they suspected Brent, who was driving the car, of being impaired by alcohol. She was then arrested. Police said her BAC was 0.101%.

Police said Brent denied that her or Ahern had left the child in the car unattended. After an investigation, police found Ahern and Brent both have ski passes contingent with their employment at the resort. With the assistance of Killington Resort management, police determined both they had both accessed loading lift gates 10 times during the day on February 8.

During interviews, police said Ahern and Brent both ultimately admitted to leaving their child alone in their car while they were skiing. Both said they did check on the child immediately after each “run.”

Brent has been charged with DUI and Cruelty to a Child. Ahern has been charged with Cruelty to a Child. Police said the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the incident.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.