Owl found injured at school released after recovering

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) — A barred owl that teachers and students found injured in a school parking lot in Waterford in November was released back into the nearby woods this week. The owl had been recovering from a right-wing clavicle fracture at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, the Caledonian Record reported.

Middle school teachers Jennifer Wood and Laurie Roberts, who teach math and science respectively, noticed the bird with its wing over its head in the parking lot and thought it was dead. They got a shovel to move the bird and as they were scooping it up, “it opened its eyes,” Wood told the newspaper. “And, then, it sat up on the shovel!”

They moved the bird into tall grass hoping it would fly away. When it was still there the next morning, Nov. 12, they reached out to game warden Will Seegers of West Danville.