Officials hope to begin work on New Hampshire-Vermont bridge

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Officials hope construction can begin next spring on a new bridge across the Connecticut River that will link Hinsdale, New Hampshire, and Brattleboro, Vermont.

The project to replace the two 100-year-old bridges connecting the two communities has been discussed for more than two decades.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the project was delayed mainly due to right-of-way negotiations and utility planning.

On the Vermont side, a three-story multi-family building and a commercial building will be demolished. Brattleboro will also lose 32 parking spaces.

The current target dates call for opening the bridge for traffic in late 2023.

