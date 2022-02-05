North bound lane closed on Route 7 in Pownal due to crash

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – Route 7 is closed in the town of Pownal near Vermont Route 346 due to a motor vehicle accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Specific details of the crash are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek an alternate route.

If you have any pictures or videos of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com. For an up-to-the-minute traffic map of the Capital Region, visit the Traffic tab on our website.