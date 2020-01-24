North Bennington Winter Festival attracts thousands to village

NORTH BENNINGTON, V.t. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, a thousand visitors are expected to attend the annual North Bennington Winter Festival.

The family-friendly event has been a tradition for almost 10 years.

A highlight of the event is the “Penguin Plunge,” which raises money for Lake Paran. Regardless of the weather, the annual Plunge at Lake Paran kicks off the day’s events at 11 a.m.

Following the plunge there are more than a dozen venues and events throughout the Village of North Bennington including a Chili Fest at a local church; Penguin Storytime at the library; an indoor Winter Carnival at the Village School featuring interactive STEM-based games, carnival food and a bouncy house; a community snowshoe/hike through the Mile Around Woods; a Pig Roast; snowman building and bonfires at the historic Park McCullough House; a solar fair; meal and drink specials at the local restaurants and variety stores; kids crafts and snacks at various venues and much more!

Weather permitting, there will be tractor rides available for transporting attendees from one venue to another throughout the day.

For more information about this year’s event, visit their website.