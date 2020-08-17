North Bennington holds 23rd annual outdoor sculpture show

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Despite the changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show returns for another year.

In its 23rd year, the annual show attracts artists from all over the country to put their best work on display for the North Bennington community to enjoy.

The show typically hosts 40 artists, but this year the number of participants is just under 30 due to traveling concerns in response to the pandemic.

The 28 sculptures will be on display 24/7 until November.

LATEST STORIES