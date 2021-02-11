Nonprofit helping homebound Vermonters get vaccinated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — In the Queen City, the largest in Vermont, there is a process underway to reach older, homebound Vermonters who want to be vaccinated.

Age Well, the largest provider of meals on wheels in the state, will facilitate sign-ups by helping those who can’t navigate the online registration. The nonprofit, which advocates for the aging population of the state, will also assist with transportation. Mayor Miro Weinberger says 34% of residents 75 and older in Chittenden County have received their first dose.

“It’s kind of navigating the call center or online sign-ups that can be a challenge but there’s now also the capacity for Age Well to start to coordinate actual in-home vaccinations,” the mayor said.

The phone number is (800) 642-5119.