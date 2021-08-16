No injuries in emergency landing of biplane in Vermont

RICHMOND, Vt. (WFFF/AP) — No one was injured when a small private plane made an emergency landing in Richmond on Sunday, Vermont State Police said. The Federal Aviation Administration will try to determine what led to the biplane emergency.

Police say it touched town safely, while under control, in a field between Interstate 89 and Route 2 shortly around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The plane’s mechanical issues reportedly forced its two Vermonter pilots back to earth.

Vermont State Police, as well as local police and fire crews and the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department, responded to the scene.

In an email to NEWS10’s local sister station, a spokesperson for South Burlington-based aerospace company Beta Technologies wrote that the pilot was Kyle Clark, the company’s founder and CEO. The complete statement reads:

“Today, a conventional, gas-powered personally owned airplane piloted by Kyle Clark, executed a landing in a vacant field near Richmond. Mr. Clark, a highly experienced pilot, and a passenger walked away without injury. In addition, there were no injuries or damage on the ground. Mr. Clark is grateful to the first responders who arrived on the scene and he is in the process of recovering the plane from the location. An investigation is underway as to the cause of the incident.”

While the biplane is owned by Clark personally instead of by his company, Beta Technologies did own the helicopter that crashed on the Colchester Causeway in late July. The pilot suffered minor injuries, and the helicopter itself was destroyed. No further information about that incident has been available since the day it took place.