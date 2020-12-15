New York Times bestselling authors write a Christmas book about a Vermont farm

(WFFF) — In “The Christmas Barn,” animals from the Moonrise Farm in Essex Junction discover a Christmas gift. When an old pine tree cracks, farmer John draws up a plan, and piece by piece, a structure is built, while the farm animals—sheep, dogs, chickens, geese, ducks, and some alpacas—look on in wonder..

John and Jennifer Churchman, owners of Moonrise Farm, write, photograph and make art. They have written a series of children’s books about the farm and the animals that live there. Their book “The Sheepover” became a New York Times bestselling book in 2016. This is a book about an orphan lamb, named Sweet Pea, who becomes sick and seeks help from her animal friends.

