New Yorker dead after falling into Vermont falls; second person rescued

Posted: / Updated:

A 36-year-old New York man died Wednesday after falling into the water at Bingham Falls.

STOWE, Vt. (WFFF) — A 36-year-old New York City man was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the water by first responders near Bingham Falls in Stowe.

Police in Stowe said they received a rescue call to Bingham Falls shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they learned one person had fallen into the water and had not resurfaced. A second person who also was in the water was rescued by a bystander.

The victim, identified by police as Daniel Davis, 36, of New York City, was found in about 10 feet of water. He was pulled to shore by respondors from Stowe Mountain Rescue and resuscitation efforts were started. Davis pronounced dead at the scene,. Police said he was visiting Vermont with his family.

The Stowe Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

