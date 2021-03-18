New program lets Vermont businesses ship meat out of state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets set up a new agreement to allow local businesses to sell their products out of state. The agency set up a Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program that assures state inspectors that the product meets federal guidelines required to process and ship meat out of the state.

“When the pandemic first hit our sales just dropped and we had to do many different thing just to survive,” Nurbu Sherpa, Owner of Sherpa Foods said.

Sherpa Foods is a Burlington-based family business that produces and supplies authentic traditional Nepalese foods to supermarkets. “We currently make and supply beef Momos, these are Nepalese Dumplings, we have them in chicken flavor, pork flavor, and vegetable flavor,” Sherpa said.

Now, Sherpa is planning to ship those products outside the state, thanks to the new program.

“That would actually help us expand our market and maybe even grow our business, being able to create more jobs here in Vermont and things like that,” Sherpa said.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program makes it easier for businesses to meet the federal guidelines.

“It helps the state of Vermont because it allows them to grow,” he said. “It may allow them to put on more employees, and that helps everyone.”

Sherpa is the first to hop on board. “We are very fortunate here in the Green Mountain State in Vermont and we are hoping to have similar or bring our products to people outside the state of Vermont as well,” Sherpa said.

Sherpa Foods is even expanding, and moving its store just down the road into a larger space.