New Hampshire opens bridge linking state to Vermont

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A new bridge is open across the Connecticut River, linking Lancaster with Guildhall, Vermont, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation says.
The new U.S. Route 2 Rogers’ Rangers bridge is named for the military unit that fought for the British during the French and Indian Wars in the 1750s and 1760s. The rangers were led by New Hampshire native Major Robert Rogers.
The $10 million bridge replaces a bridge of the same name. With the new bridge open, the next phase of the project will involve removing the old bridge, which was built in 1950, and the approaches.
The project is due to be finished next June.
In 1757 Rogers, wrote the “Rules of Ranging,” guidelines still considered part of the history of the current U.S. Army Rangers.
LATEST STORIES
- Crews working on water main break in Troy
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- More than 400,000 New Yorkers participated in Early Voting this weekend
- US Marshalls recover 45 missing children during anti-human trafficking operation
- 60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows