New grant opportunities announced for Vermont dairy farmers, producers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont dairy farmers can now apply for the latest round of grants through the Northeastern Dairy Business Innovation Center. The grants of up to $150,000 were announced last week by Sen. Patrick Leahy and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The funding can be used for everything from on-farm grazing practices, to food safety, to business technical assistance. The Dairy Business Viability and Technical Assistance grant will fund dairy processors, producer associations, supply chain businesses and technical assistance providers in order to strengthen market opportunities.

The Dairy Food Safety and Certification grant will provide dairy farmers with the funding needed to improve the safety of dairy products through plan development, training, and infrastructure upgrades. A full description of all the available grants can be found on the Agency of Agriculture website.

“It’s kind of a broad approach to some of the needs we’re seeing across the region,” said Kathryn Donovan, program coordinator for the New England Dairy Business Innovation Center. “Our next round we’re hoping will be a little bit more targeted because we will have had a couple years of additional information to help narrow in on those impactful projects.”