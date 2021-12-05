Mystery in the Mountains: Where is Marble Arvidson?

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WFFF) — Marble Arvidson of Brattleboro was last seen on August 27, 2011, in the home he was staying in on Route 9. He left the house, and said in a note that he’d be back soon. That was ten years ago.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Brattleboro Police Department Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans.

Arvidson disappeared the day before Tropical Storm Irene rained her fury down on the region. “Every kid of that generation of that time knows where they were when that flood hit,” said Arvidson’s mother, Sigrid.

Marble Arvidson

At the time, Marble was in the custody of the Vermont Department of Children and Families, living in a “Families First” home with two other men and another male teenager. The goal was to help both teens learn to live on their own into adulthood.

Arvidson’s roommate told police he saw Marble leaving the home on Route 9 with someone around 2 p.m on August 27. “He was last seen leaving with one person at the back door,” Evans said. “Up to this point, we haven’t been able to identify who that person was.”

His housemates only knew that he had plans with his girlfriend later that evening. A few days passed and Marble still hadn’t been heard from, and in the meantime, Tropical Storm Irene wrought havoc on the on the local community.

Evans said the storm hindered the search effort for Marble. “The devastation that it did down here from the water was insane,” he said.

Marble and Sigrid Arvidson

Sigrid Arvidson said she believes someone knows what happened to her son. “It’s not about good or bad. It’s not about right or wrong,” she said. “It’s about information leading to his whereabouts even if that is information leading to a starting point.”

Marble has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6’2″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, black pants, black hiking boots, and a black fedora.

“There is no justice. There is no answer. I miss my boy,” said Sigrid Arvidson. “This is between whoever and God, not me. As his mom, I need to find my boy, wherever he is or whatever form he is in now.”

Age progression of Marble Arvidson.

“There is part of him out there somewhere. He deserves better. He deserves to be welcomed home.”

The Brattleboro Police Department’s anonymous tip line.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Marble Arvidson please contact the Brattleboro Police Department.

The Brattleboro Police Department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at (802) 251-8188.